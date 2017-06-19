Valmet: Valmet to supply an Advantage NTT tissue production line to Sofidel S.p.A in Spain

Valmet Oy's press release on June 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a complete tissue production line to Sofidel's Ibertissue mill in Buñuel, Navarra, in Spain. The delivery includes an Advantage NTT 200 tissue production line, stock preparation equipment and automation system. Start-up of the new line is scheduled for third quarter 2018.

The order was included in Valmet's first quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed.

The up-coming new line in Spain will be Sofidel's fourth Valmet Advantage NTT tissue line in Sofidel's machine fleet. Previously the company has bought one NTT machine to their Delitissue mill in Poland and two NTT machines to their new site, Circleville in Ohio, USA. All in all, this is the 15th tissue machine supplied by Valmet to Sofidel.

"What we have seen from the performance of the Advantage NTT lines started up so far, we are more convinced than ever that this is the technology for the future. It will give us the flexibility we need to get a competitive advantage in the market," says Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of Sofidel

"We are of course excited that Sofidel once again decided to go for the Advantage NTT technology to support their path toward future tissue making. It is a perfect match for Sofidel's ambition to produce high quality tissue products with low energy consumption supporting their goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," says Jan Erikson, Vice President, Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.

Technical information of the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a design speed of 1,800 m/min in textured mode and 2,000 m/min in plain mode. The production line is optimized to save energy and fiber as well as add possibilities for product differentiation and increased capacity of premium quality products.

Valmet's scope of supply comprises a complete tissue production line including an Advantage NTT tissue machine, with an OptiFlo headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including, an AirCap hood with Air system, WetDust system and a SoftReel B reel. Valmet will also deliver detailed mill engineering, stock preparation equipment as well as an automation package including DCS (distributed control) and QCS (quality control) systems.

Valmet Advantage NTT tissue machine

About the customer Sofidel S.p.A

The Sofidel Group is one of the leading manufacturer of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Turkey and the USA - with more than 5,500 employees, a consolidated turnover of 1,842 million Euros (2016) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year. Sofidel is a member of UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme.

