Vietnamese conglomerate TTC Group is now seeking investors for 10 to 20 projects, with plans to connect them to the grid by next year, according to recent media reports.The Ho Chi Minh City-based industrial group is willing to provide up to 30% of the necessary investment, according to Bloomberg and local media outlets. It said recently introduced policies to support PV development have finally brought development costs to a level that can compete with the construction of coal-fired power plants.Group subsidiary Gia Lai Electricity will work on roughly 800 MW of capacity, it said, while its TTC Sugar unit will oversee the construction of an additional 200 MW. Gia Lai Electricity, which also invests in wind projects, aims to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange by the end of the decade.TTC, which was established in 1979, currently owns 84.4 MW of operational ...

