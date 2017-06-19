Rescale is pleased to announce A³ and its project Vahana as a groundbreaking new customer. Project Vahana is turning the dream of personal air transportation into an exciting reality. Vahana makes a bold proposal to extend the freedom of flight to everyone-not just those with pilot's licenses-by introducing an autonomous, pilotless aircraft.

During the design phase of this vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, A³ has a huge design space to explore. Designers are looking for sci-fi inspired shapes, structural engineers are concerned with weight, and aerodynamicists want sleek, high-performance flight surfaces. By facilitating on-demand simulation software and fast, scalable big compute resources, Rescale has enabled A³ to create a huge number of virtual prototypes to cover the design space and please all stakeholders. A³ has been able to run thousands of simulations to achieve the optimal design, all achieved with a minimal in-house IT footprint.

"Vahana, an A³ project, is bringing the future of personal transportation to life. Rescale's scalable computing resources enable rapid analysis of complex aerodynamics," said Zach Lovering, Vahana Project Executive. "To reduce the technical risks of our project with high-fidelity predictive software requires immense computational resources. Rescale offers us a turnkey solution to connect our software tools to high-performance hardware."

"We are delighted to have such an innovative company as A³ as a customer," said Joris Poort, CEO at Rescale. "The growing and highly-variable computing demand requirement in this design space is forcing engineering and IT teams to think outside the traditional on-premise IT environment. Through Rescale, A³ is exploiting the best possible combination of hardware and software resources available worldwide to achieve rapid but optimal design of a very complex, groundbreaking project."

