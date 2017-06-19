Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-19 10:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:



SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tatu Ylönen Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20170619105614_9 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-06-15 Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009008270 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 243500 Unit price: 2,05000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 243500 Volume weighted average price: 2.05000 EUR



For further information, please contact:



Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440 Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.