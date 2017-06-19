Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) 19-Jun-2017 / 08:54 GMT/BST London, UK, 19 June 2017 *Edison issues initiation on Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL)* Through a mixture of winning new outsourced logistics contracts, exposure to the substantially higher-growth e-commerce subsector and solid underlying market growth, we forecast that Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) will grow EBIT at 15.3% CAGR over the next three years. Since being taken private in 2014, ESL has brought in new management and grown earnings significantly. Listing on AIM in April 2017 enabled the company to pay down debt, make a small acquisition and set the business up for the next phase of expansion. Despite its sector-leading operations and outlook, ESL trades at a discount to its global peers. We believe it should trade at least in line and our fundamentals-based valuation per share of 200p offers equity holders upside of 26%. Trading on an FY18e EV/EBIT of 11.5x and P/E of 12.9x, ESL trades below a global average of its peers (14.2x and 19.8x, respectively). However, ESL's superior profitability (7.4% EBIT margins versus a sector average of 5.0%) and growth profile (EBIT growth of 15% CAGR versus low single-digit percentages in the sector) deserve a premium to its peers. This view is reinforced by our fundamental valuation of 200p per share. The 26% upside to current trading levels is derived through three valuation methodologies: DCF, peer comparison and an economic value added (EVA) analysis. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Jamie Aitkenhead, +44 (0)20 3077 5746 Roger Johnston, +44 (0)20 3077 5722 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 583955 19-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f21c54e39e3df75b596957ab9124e0c5&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=583955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 03:54 ET (07:54 GMT)