The scheme, which provides investment support for residential and commercial PV systems, now includes the possibility of expanding projects developed under the program's previous phases.

The Czech Ministry of the Environment (MŽP) and the State Environmental Fund (SFŽP) have announced that applications for new residential and commercial PV power projects under the incentive program for sustainable building, the so-called Green Savings Programme, will be accepted starting from September 4.

The MŽP said that investment support for commercial PV systems that are able to produce more than 4,000 kWh per year has been increased to CZK 150,000 (around $6,500). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...