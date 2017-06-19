Government "highly unlikely" to disrupt soaring solar market by acquiescing to demands to introduce anti-dumping tariffs on solar modules and cells from China, Taiwan and Malaysia, says Mercom Capital, but others argue duties are only way to ensure survival of domestic industry.

A petition filed by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) calling on India's Directorate General of Anti-Dumping (DGAD) to introduce anti-dumping (AD) tariffs on solar imports from China, Taiwan and Malaysia comes at a critical time for the country's solar industry, says Mercom Capital Group.

Having seen close to 10 GW of new capacity installed in 2016 amid record-low prices at auction, the momentum of the nation's solar market could be derailed if measures to limit low-cost components from China are introduced, said Mercom Capital Group CEO Raj Prabhu.

"In all probability, the government is highly unlikely to disrupt the project development activity right when it is taking off and willingly create uncertainty in the markets when investors are warming to India's solar sector," Prabhu said.

The record-low tariff of INR 2.44 ($0.038)/kWh witnessed at the Bhadla Solar Park auction means that solar projects can now be commissioned ...

