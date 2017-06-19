Publicis Groupe is the first agency to work with Alibaba in Uni Marketing

Reinforcing the organization's commitment to leadership in digital, data and technology, Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] launched today a partnership with Alibaba bringing benefit to the clients of Publicis Media, Publicis Communications and Publicis.Sapient.

Alibaba's Uni Marketing framework is a complete product portfolio powered by data that enables brands to have control of brand building across the Alibaba ecosystem in China. The partnership with Publicis Groupe in China will focus on the following key areas:

1. Harness the power of Uni Desk to generate deeper consumer insights, inform content decisions and enable true precision storytelling

Publicis Groupe and Alibaba will collaborate to create data enabled media planning features and functions tailored to client needs under the Uni Desk tool suite.

Publicis Groupe specialists will work with Alibaba Uni Desk product teams to create and refine the product offer, especially in data labeling and segmentation methods, dimensions of success metrics and tracking enhancement to best serve brand marketers' needs.

2. Create in-content innovation with the support of Uni ID data infrastructure.

Real-time data driven insights to design and inform locally relevant creative content.

Enable customized content journey across the Alibaba ecosystem, including Tmall, Taobao and beyond e-commerce into Youku, Tudou and UCWeb for Video, Gaode Map and and Sina Weibo for Social.

3. Create unique media and content solutions around key occasions and events.

Create marketing solutions around key occasions and events, to transform shopping occasions into meaningful life moments enabled by brand experiences.

"This partnership propels our vision to create future forward capability and solutions by harnessing the power of data and technology for brand growth via data enabled precision storytelling and brand operations for our clients. We are excited to be the pioneering agency partner to share and support this journey of growth with Alibaba." commented Bertilla Teo, Publicis Media Greater China CEO. "I'm delighted to announce that our clients will have priority access to the Uni Desk tools as they are rolled out and we're already working with several of our clients across both FMCG and Luxury categories

"Alibaba Group has embraced a journey of transformation from e-commerce platform to a big data company that aims to create quality life for Chinese and global consumers with the convergence of commerce, content and technology, enabled by Uni Marketing capabilities. We are committed to forging a strong and special partnership with Publicis Groupe to develop the Uni Marketing product," said Chris Tung, Chief Marketing Officer, Alibaba Group. "We are confident that with Alibaba's platform resources and product capabilities, combined with the insights and expertise of Publicis Groupe, we will be able to deploy solutions to fulfill both companies' growth ambitions

