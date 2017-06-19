We would like to invite you to participate in Coloplast's Meet the Management Event in London on



Friday 18 August 2017 at 10:30-17:30



At Andaz London Liverpool Street



40 Liverpool Street



London EC2M 7QN, United Kingdom



The purpose of the event is to provide institutional investors and financial analysts with the opportunity to meet Lars Rasmussen, President & CEO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, EVP & CFO, Kristian Villumsen, EVP Chronic Care, Allan Rasmussen, EVP Global Operations as well as selected key representatives from Coloplast.



Lars Rasmussen and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard will provide an update on the LEAD20 strategy and a presentation of the Q3 results. After lunch participants will be split into four smaller groups for the opportunity to explore topics of interest with Executive Management and key representatives from Coloplast during four different Q&A sessions.



Please find the program and further details below.



We look forward to seeing you in London in August.



Kind regards,



Investor Relations



Coloplast A/S



Programme



10:30 - 11:00 Arrival and registration 11:00 - 12:30 LEAD20 strategy update / Q3 presentation 12:30 - 13:15 Lunch buffet 13:15 - 15:05 Q&A breakout sessions 15:05 - 15:35 Coffee & cake 15:35 - 17:25 Q&A breakout sessions 17:30 Drinks in the bar



Q&A Sessions



Participants will take part in four separate Q&A sessions in which Executive Management will team up with other representatives from Coloplast in the following preliminary line-up:



· Lars Rasmussen, President & CEO and Ryan Flannery, VP Comfort Medical



· Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, EVP & CFO and Allan Rasmussen, EVP Global Operations



· Kristian Villumsen, EVP Chronic Care and Edmond Veome, SVP North America



· Nicolai Buhl Andersen, SVP Wound Care and Thomas Vigsø, VP US Wound & Skin Care



Registration



Please send an email to IR Coordinator Anne-Sofie Søegaard (dkasso@coloplast.com) stating your full name, company and contact phone number. Kindly register before Friday 28 July 2017.



Please do not hesitate to forward this invitation to relevant persons in or outside your organisation.



If you have any questions, please contact IR Coordinator Anne-Sofie Søegaard.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635690