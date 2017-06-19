Ministry of New and Renewable Energy makes decision to extend the exemption of solar power projects from the charge in order to make PV more price competitive with coal power.

India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has taken the decision to suspend interstate transmission charges on solar power projects in an effort to make the energy source more competitive on price with thermal power.

The government ministry took the decision to delay the introduction of these charges until the end of 2019 after calculating that the costs for using solar power from another state would be raised by INR 1 - 2.50/kWh depending upon the distance of ...

