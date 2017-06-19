The French energy utility has snapped up a controlling share of the Pirapora II solar project from Chinese firm Canadian Solar. Plant is due to be commissioned in the first half of 2018.

EDF Energies Nouvelles, the renewable arm of the French utility, has acquired an 80% stake in the 115 MW Pirapora II solar project, located in Brazil and being developed by Chinese solar firm Canadian Solar.

The project will be added to the portfolio of EDF EN do Brasil, the local subsidiary, once commissioned ...

