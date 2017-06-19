

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rallied on Monday as French president Emmanuel Macron's party scored an overwhelming victory in the second round of parliamentary elections and investors awaited the start of formal Brexit talks between the U.K. and the European Union.



The benchmark DAX was up 128 points or 1.01 percent at 12,880 in late opening deals, with banks pacing the gainers. Commerzbank was rising 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank was up nearly 2 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were also up more than 1 percent each.



Suedzucker AG advanced 1.5 percent as CropEnergies, affiliated to the German sugar producer, reported a 38 percent increase in first-quarter revenues.



