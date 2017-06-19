

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.(BA) on Monday announced the launch of the 737 MAX 10 as the newest member of the 737 MAX family at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The 737 MAX 10 will have the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane ever produced.



Further, the company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with BOC Aviation Limited for 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes, subject to internal approvals, valued at approximately $1.25 billion at list prices.



At the 2017 Paris Air Show, Boeing also announced an order from GE Capital Aviation Services or GECAS, the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE). The order is for 20 737 MAX 10s, converting 20 of its current MAX orders to the larger MAX 10. GECAS has 170 737 MAX airplanes on order, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.



The company said the order with BOC Aviation will be posted to the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



Aircraft operating leasing company BOC Aviation has committed to more than 300 Boeing aircraft since establishment, it took delivery of its 200th Boeing airplane in March 2017 and has an additional 74 737 MAXs on order.



The 737 MAX 10 has gained wide market acceptance with more than 240 orders and commitments secured from more than 10 customers worldwide.



The company noted that the 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. It incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



