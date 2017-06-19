Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 19/06/2017 / 16:54 UTC+8 *19 June, 2017* *Fullshare Holdings Limited ????????* (Stock Code: 00607) *Fullshare Holdings Completed the First Tranche Payment of 109 million regarding the Purchase of Singapore Commercial and Office Project GSH Plaza* (19 June, 2017-Hong Kong)Fullshare Holdings Limited ("Fullshare Holdings" or the "the Group"; Stock Code: 607.HK), is pleased to announce that on 19 June 2017, the Group has completed the first tranche payment, amounting to S$108,655,348 in relation to the purchase of GSH Plaza, a commercial and office development project located in Singapore. *Mr. Ji Changqun, Chairman and Executive Director of the Group*, stated that: "The Group endeavors to promote healthy living style and sustainable development while also pay great attention to the possible M&A opportunities. The acquisition target GSH Plaza is situated in the Central Business District with 259 strata office units and two levels of retail space, in the vicinity of high-end residential apartments. The Group believes that the project can set an excellent example for the future business community. The Group will continue to establish diversified business communities that cater commercial, recreational and residential elements to provide healthy living services to the public more efficiently." *About Fullshare Holdings Limited* Fullshare Holdings Limited (SEHK: 607) is a leading conglomerate in China with an aim to become the world's leading product and service provider in the healthcare industry. The Group's business can be categorized in five segments, namely, new tourism, healthcare, property, new energy and investment. Leverage on its rich resources and networks in both domestic and overseas markets, as well as its comprehensive management system and financing channels, the Group is consolidating global resources in healthcare management and services, medical treatment, elderly care, tourism, finance, operation, marketing and property to develop an open platform in the healthy living industry and build a value chain beneficial to customers and partners. 19/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

