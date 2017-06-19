Researchers at the University of Huddersfield have developed an energy sharing platform to allow communities to share energy generated from small-scale PV. The platform also includes new systems that could allow for faster fault detection and better monitoring.

A team of electronics & engineering researchers at the University of Huddersfield is developing computing technologies to enable energy sharing between clusters of houses and to optimize energy use for residential PV owners.

"PV outputs vary unpredictably," explains PhD student and lead researcher Mahmoud ...

