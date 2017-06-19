sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck: sky100 Proudly Presents "Yesterday Once More", Revisit the Colourful Story of Hong Kong on a Journey Through Time

Discover a New Way to Explore the City with an Innovative VR Guide





HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jun 19, 2017) - As one of the must see attractions in Hong Kong, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1312196&id=11893069&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sky100.com.hk%2f) offers breathtaking views of the city's skyline, where old and new stand side by side. Now, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), sky100 proudly presents its "Yesterday Once More" summer promotion from 22nd July to 3rd September. Join us on a journey through time!





1. Old Shopping Street: Travel back to the golden days of the 70s, with old tenement buildings, retro signs, even an egg waffle cart!





2. Giant Hong Kong Board Game: Before electronic games were widely available, most kids played board games. This summer, sky100 will feature a giant revival of a classic board game for family and friends to play together.





3. "Our Estate, Our Home": Visit our reimagined public housing estate, featuring a typical home setting, an old-time photo studio and barber shop, offering everyone the opportunity to experience the long-gone lifestyle of the older generation.





4. "Sky Theatre": Immerse yourself in a world of retro hand-painted movie posters, and colourful tickets sold manually in the glorious days of Hong Kong's movie theatres.





5. "Uniquely Red Minibus": Hong Kong's minibuses are one of the most popular forms of transportation, and play a significant role in local culture. This summer, you can find one of these legendary vehicles revived at sky100, giving everyone a chance to play driver!





6. "Store 393": Located 393 metres above sea level, Store 393 will be filled to the brim with nostalgic snacks, drinks and toys. There will also be a vintage pillar postbox for you to mail postcards and share the joy of your sky-high experience.





During the promotion period, children visiting sky100 will also receive a free Sky-high Children's Paradise booklet with lots of traditional games, so parents can share their childhood experiences with their children!





After taking a trip down memory lane, you can explore Hong Kong with cutting-edge virtual reality technology. Embark on an exciting 360° VR journey across the city with sky100's mobile app!





