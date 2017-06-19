

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. [BA] Monday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with CDB Aviation Lease Finance for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The value of the proposed deal with the Dublin, Ireland based CDB is $7.4 billion at list prices.



Boeing noted that the commitment makes CDB Aviation to be one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10. In addition, CDB has agreed for the conversion of six 737 MAX 8 orders to the new 737 MAX 10s by the lessor from a previous order.



CDB Aviation operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., LTD.



