EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 19, 2017 SHARES



SCANFIL PLC: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 100,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 20, 2017.



Identifiers of Scanfil Plc's share:



Trading code: SCANFL ISIN code: FI4000029905 Orderbook id: 86230 Number of shares: 63,770,439



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 19. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



SCANFIL PLC: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Yhteensä 100 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 20. kesäkuuta 2017.



Scanfil Plc:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SCANFL ISIN-koodi: FI4000029905 id: 86230 Osakemäärä: 63 770 439



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260