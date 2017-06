BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The job vacancy rate in the euro area increased in the first quarter, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



The job vacancy rate rose to 1.9 percent in the first quarter from 1.7 percent in the previous period.



The job vacancy rate was 1.5 percent in industry and construction, and 2.2 percent in services.



In the EU28, the job vacancy rate was also 1.9 percent in the first quarter, up from 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.



