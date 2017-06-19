PERRY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Security Devices International Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SDZ) (OTCBB: SDEV) ("SDI") with U.S. offices in Perry, FL and Fitchburg, MA is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year agreement to provide its patented collapsible head blunt impact projectiles (BIPs) and collapsible head payload projectiles including OC (pepper spray), CS (tear gas), ML (marking liquid), MP (marking powder), MO (malodorant), IN (inert powder) and DNA (plant based DNA forensic marking rounds) to The Safariland Group (Safariland), headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

SDI will supply BIPs and payload projectiles to Safariland for integration with Safariland's proprietary propulsion system. These new rounds will be marketed under the industry-leading Defense Technology brand name. The first shipment of rounds was made as of the date of this press release.

SDI believes that this agreement with Safariland validates the more than five years of research and development that SDI has invested in the creation of the collapsible head 40mm round. SDI further believes that by working in partnership with Safariland, together the companies can reach a far larger market for the BIP than SDI would be able to reach on its own. Bryan Ganz, President of SDI, stated "This is an important agreement for SDI as Safariland has an extensive distribution network with access to a broad customer base that we know can benefit from the SDI technology."

About Security Devices International, Inc.

Security Devices International Inc. is an industry leader in the area of 40mm blunt impact projectile technology. Its patented collapsible head design has made it possible to fire a heavier projectile with improved accuracy and greater stopping power over a wider range of distances without significant risk of serious injury to the target. The increased operational range and greater stopping power of these rounds has provided a valuable less lethal tool for police, correctional services and anti-riot personnel.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland®, Med-Eng®, ABA®, Second Chance®, VIEVU®, Mustang Survival®, Bianchi®, Break Free®, PROTECH® Tactical, Defense Technology®, Hatch®, Monadnock®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

