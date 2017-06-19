Next Generation R2 Series Accelerates Cloud and Service Provider Scale

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today introduced new software and hardware for the Arista R-Series platforms, accelerating cloud transformation for customers deploying routing technology. Based on merchant silicon that is twice the density and half the power of custom routing silicon, the latest R-Series platforms deliver more than 150 Tbps of capacity for switching and routing applications with cloud-driven Arista EOS® software technologies including Arista FlexRoute™ and AlgoMatch™.

"Working together with Arista has helped Netnod to develop a flexible, future-proof infrastructure that accommodates significant increases in capacity at the same time as reducing the cost per terabit compared with traditional routing platforms," said Lars Michael Jogbäck, CEO at Netnod. "Arista 7500R/7280R and EOS support our next-generation platform as we develop industry-leading IX services and offer Netnod customers more connection options than ever before."

Cloud Class: Scaling Up and Out

With the 2016 introduction of the Arista 7280R Universal Leaf and 7500R Universal Spine platforms, the first phase of cloud transformation is underway across multiple routing use cases across cloud providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDN) and Internet service providers. Arista is focused on the next phase of this transformation with the 7500R2 line cards for the 7500R systems and the 7280R2 fixed platforms, delivering significant enhancements in scale, telemetry, security and routing.

"We selected Arista EOS and the 7500R2 as a part of our new edge architecture, which will become the foundation for our hyper-scale security platform. This was based on the combination of deep telemetry, dense 100G, and large routing scale, while providing stability and extensibility with Arista EOS," said Wen Temitim, Chief Network Scientist at StackPath.

Cloud network designs require both scaling up and scaling out. The FlexRoute enhancements on the 7500R2 line cards and the 7280R2 fixed platforms introduce support for over 2 million routes in hardware, equivalent to more than three copies of the Internet routing table. While the Internet routing table continues to grow and native IPv6 networks increase, customers can invest in a routing platform that can handle the Internet table scale both for today and the future.

In addition, the newest member of the 7500R Series, the 7516, increases port scale, with up to 576 ports of line rate 100G Ethernet. These scale up improvements provide the building blocks for scale-out network designs, including spine capacity of an industry leading 15 Petabits per second.

AlgoMatch on the 7500R2 line cards and 7280R fixed platforms introduces high rate sFlow, providing improved traffic analysis for routing use cases. Addressing the challenge of scaling telemetry at 100G interface speeds, this solution makes the R-Series the industry's highest visibility solution for dense 100G.

Security enforcement is critical at the edge of today's cloud networks. Access control policies can be deployed in edge routing roles with confidence, enabled by both the increased ACL scale and the common IPv4 and IPv6 scale that AlgoMatch provides. With new MACsec capable line cards for the 7500R, datacenter interconnect traffic can be secured with strong 256-bit MACsec encryption.

Without the burden of legacy protocols, Arista has a clean approach to both Layer 2 and Layer 3 VPN solutions with improved redundancy, leveraging Ethernet Virtual Private Networks (EVPN) for MPLS and VXLAN. Arista demonstrated these technologies as part of the public multi-vendor interoperability test and showcase at the MPLS + SDN NFV World Congress in March, 2017. These service edge capabilities in EOS coupled with improved table sizes on the R2 series enable new routing use cases for Internet Exchange (IX) cloud fabrics as well as additional Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) cloud solutions for cable providers and 5G mobile packet cores.

Next Generation Universal Spine and Leaf

Arista continues a track record of strong investment protection with backwards compatibility for customers using the 7500R modular platform while introducing new capabilities with the 7500R2 line cards and 7280R2 systems including:

16-slot 7500R Series providing a new performance and density benchmark for a spine of up to 15 Petabits and 576 ports of 100G in a single system, with the flexibility to enable from 1G to 100G with future proof support for 400G

Expanded high capacity 7280R2 with up to 60 ports of 100G, IEEE 802.3by 25G Ethernet, and over 2 million routes in hardware

High rate sFlow export on both fixed and modular systems

New datacenter interconnect solutions with secure 802.1AE MACsec encryption on 36 port 100G line cards and Coherent 200G DWDM line cards with reach of over 5000 km.

With these introductions, Arista is outpacing traditional custom silicon, allowing customers to transition from legacy platforms to scalable, efficient and programmable 100G and 25G solutions.

Pricing and Availability

The 7500R2/7280R2 Series are available now. The 7516 is currently in customer trials with general availability in 2H 2017.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud networking solutions for large datacenter storage and computing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms, ranging in Ethernet speeds from 10 to 100 gigabits per second, redefine scalability, agility, and resilience. Arista has shipped more than ten million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards, Arista is a founding member of the 25/50GbE consortium. Arista Networks products are available worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision, FlexRoute and AlgoMatch are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and best practices utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, more performance, and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

