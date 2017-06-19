Building Automation Software Market to Grow at 11.10% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Building automation software market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global building automation software industry. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue, Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, retrofit, replacement, and services market. One trend in the building automation software industry is integration of IoT in building automation system. Traditional buildings are controlled manually, which entails high lead time and operational cost. Similarly, the existing intra-networking between devices suffers from huge disadvantages of limited connectivity due to complex wired or slow wireless technology.

According to the building automation software market report, one driver in the market is growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes. Building automation deployed in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings can substantially improve the outcomes of business operations in terms of efficiency, productivity, and cost. In the light of these benefits, building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days.

The following companies as the key players in the global building automation software market: Automated Logic, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Advantech, BuildingIQ, Cisco, Control4, ICONICS, Mass Electronics (Innotech), Trane, FIBARO, and EUROICC.

Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the building automation software market is high switching and installation costs. Building automation provides enhanced visibility of energy utilization in a building at a sub-meter level, paving the way for more efficient facility management. Thus, vendors are developing advanced features, better functionality, compatibility features, and innovative technology to improve operational functionality that increases the overall price of the building automation solutions.



The building automation software market study conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

