Rebar Systems and Orchestrade Partnership

Rebar Systems, an innovator of next generation multi-asset trading technology, announced today that it has integrated its flagship order management and execution platform (ROME') with Orchestrade Financial Systems' trading and risk management platform. As a result of this integration, hedge funds and asset managers will have access to a complete front and middle office solution that seamlessly manages end to end trading workflows across all product types globally. The combined offering provides cross-asset portfolio management, order management, and trading solutions in addition to real-time risk, middle office, and compliance functions.

"Hedge funds and asset managers are growing in complexity and face profound business and regulatory challenges. Now, more than ever, they are turning to industry experts and strategic partners to provide solutions that address specific business needs. Through our integration with Orchestrade we have found a complementary platform provider who shares our mission to deliver flexible and innovative technology that streamlines cross-asset and complex workflows," said Phil Cushmaro, CEO & Chairman, Rebar Systems.

"With Rebar Systems, Orchestrade has found a like-minded partner, well positioned to disrupt the industry of the traditional aging vendors. The partnership offers a fully integrated solution that can handle most complex situations while significantly lowering operating costs. The result is a very competitive offering for our clients," said Hakim Erhili, CEO & founder, Orchestrade.