

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 1.2814 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2757.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound advanced to 142.34 and 0.8734 from early 4-day low of 141.33 and 0.8780, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound climbed to a 4-day high of 1.2468 from an early 4-day low of 1.2409.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 144.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX