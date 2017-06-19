VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that it is currently in the bidding process on two different infrastructure projects in Bhopal, one of the first Indian Smart "Lighthouse" cities. The cooperation of Export Development Canada and its Indian trade commissioners, combined with the recent acquisition of AB Embedded Systems Ltd. ("AB Embedded") which also has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India, puts Carl Data in a strong position to receive some of the $20 Billion CAD approved for Smart City development.

Bhopal is known as one of the greenest cities in India, due to its many artificial and natural lakes. It is one of the first of 100 cities across India chosen for the national Smart City Mission. Unfortunately, the sewage network coverage is merely 12 per cent in some areas, and most of the untreated sewage is discharged into rivers, ponds or lakes, which are also the main source of municipal water. Already plans are in place to upgrade wastewater monitoring, and the FlowWorks software powered by Carl's application is being considered because of its ease of use and competitive pricing.

Dealing with municipal solid waste has also become an acute concern, especially since much of it is simply dumped on the outskirts of urban areas. Carl Data has developed a powerful solution for efficient solid waste removal systems that incorporate an adaption of FlowWorks powered by Carl software, combined with AB Embedded's hardware and telemetry. Greg Johnston, CEO of Carl Data Solutions, commented, "We are very excited about these Smart City opportunities in Bhopal. Getting involved at the beginning of such a huge national mission to upgrade infrastructure, will give us endless opportunities to adapt and apply our BDaaS for the IIoT."

Kapil Mohorta, International Trade Commissioner for Canada, explained why Carl Data is in a strong position to receive a Smart City Mission contract, "AB Embedded Systems was very active in the Indian market and was very aggressive as well as supported timely action on the inquiries received."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

About AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd.

AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd. has executed projects in hardware and software engineering design since 2006 in Calgary, Canada. Since their embedded systems are designed to perform specific tasks, their engineers ensure that a customers' cost, power consumption, size and performance are optimized. Their smart control systems and devices are manufactured specifically for water, solid waste management, industrial control and monitoring in all-weather environments.

AB Embedded's high-performance, high-efficiency control systems work well for the Oil & Gas sector because of their consistent reliability and low-power consumption. AB Embedded believes in constant innovation. They are transforming the way engineers design, prototype and deploy embedded systems for automation, measurement and embedded applications. www.ab-embedded.com

