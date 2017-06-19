

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account deficit widened in April from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Monday.



The current account deficit widened to EUR 97.3 million in April from EUR 81.8 million in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods trade rose to EUR 289.6 million in April from EUR 140.2 million in the same month of 2016. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 45.4 million from EUR 84.7 million.



The primary income balance turned to a surplus of EUR 34.5 million from a shortfall of EUR 96.3 million last year. The secondary income surplus climbed from EUR 69.9 million to EUR 112.4 million.



The capital account balance declined to EUR 9.0 million from EUR 20.3 million. On the other side, the financial account deficit narrowed to EUR 437.0 million from EUR 487.2 million.



