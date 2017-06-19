

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose notably on Monday as higher iron ore prices lifted mining stocks and retail stocks rebounded from a selloff in the previous session after Amazon bought an American grocery chain.



French voters gave President Emmanuel Macron's upstart party a solid victory in Sunday's second-round election, paving the way for reforms in France. The pound held steady as Brexit talks get underway in Brussels.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 35 points or 0.47 percent at 7,498 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Ocado shares soared 7 percent on speculation that it could become an acquisition target for Amazon. Marks & Spencer Group rose 2 percent and J Sainsbury rallied 2.5 percent.



Miners Antofagasta, Glencore, Rio Tinto Plc and Anglo American climbed 1-2 percent.



Cairn Energy tumbled 3 percent after the Indian Income Tax Department ordered coercive action against the company to recover Rs 10,247 crore of retrospective tax.



