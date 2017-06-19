



JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 19, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The success of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2015 and 2016 as an international-standard automotive exhibition have been greeted with enthusiasm from industry players and automotive lovers in Indonesia. Entering the 25th year of the automotive exhibition run by GAIKINDO, the association for Indonesian sole agents will again present the GIIAS series on 10-20 August, 2017, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang.For GIIAS 2017, the theme GAIKINDO has chosen is "Rise of the Future Mobility". Yohanes Nangoi, Chairman of GAIKINDO, revealed that the theme was chosen to represent the spirit of GAIKINDO in building and expanding the Indonesian automotive industry into the future.In Nangoi's words, "the theme 'Rise of the Future Mobility' was chosen because we wanted to emphasize how rapid the developments in the global automotive industry have been. Various technological breakthroughs are driving changes in the automotive industry for the better. These changes are what we want to show at GIIAS 2017, the goal is to urge industry players and the community to begin to adapt and prepare for the globalization that is taking place in the automotive world," he explained.- New Products & Cutting-Edge Technology are GIIAS's Main AllureAt every GIIAS event, GAIKINDO strives to present an international-standard automotive exhibition that can satisfy visitors and support participants. To achieve this, he gave his assurance that GAIKINDO was listening and responding to automotive enthusiasts to fulfill their wish to be able to attend and watch an automotive event that provides the best experience.Rizwan Alamsjah, Chief Organizer of GIIAS 2017 explained that as a part of the world automotive exhibition series, GIIAS was highly anticipated by Indonesian sole agents and their brand principals. GIIAS 2016 presented 36 products from participating sole agents, including 26 product launches, one world premiere, two ASEAN premieres, 19 Indonesian premieres and 14 concept cars. Rizwan hopes that GIIAS 2017 will continue to be an opportunity for APM participants to introduce their best products. "At last year's event GIIAS included 36 launching events, including a world premiere, and concept cars. I think that this year will again be crowded and will feature another world premiere. I hope in the years ahead more world premieres will be held in GIIAS," he said.Yohannes Nangoi agreed with his statement, adding that launches at GIIAS helped introduce the Indonesian automotive industry to the world, "We hope that the more products that are launched in Indonesia, the more it will raise the position of the Indonesian automotive industry in the world."Rizwan also explained that based on the results of surveys conducted at previous GIIAS events, new products and technology were the allure and the main reason for visitors to attend GIIAS. As a world-class auto show series GAIKINDO wishes to consistently present an exhibition that leaves the best impression among automotive lovers.Rizwan revealed that until now, as many as 30 GAIKINDO member automobile brands had expressed their full support for the title of GIIAS 2017. They consist of 22 brands of passenger vehicles, namely Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Daihatsu, Datsun, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volvo, VW, and Wuling, as well as eight brands of commercial vehicles, namely DFSK, FAW, Hino, Hyundai Bus & Truck, Isuzu, Mitsubishi FUSO, Tata Motors, and UD Truck.- Full Support from Pertamina and Mandiri for GIIAS 2017In addition to the support provided by the 30 APM participants, Rizwan added that GIIAS 2017 was once again supported by Pertamina and Bank Mandiri as sponsors. At GIIAS 2017, PT Pertamina (Persero) is returning for the third time to give its full support. In its third incarnation, GIIAS continues to be in line with Pertamina's vision and mission and its commitment to continue innovating to support the development of Indonesia's automotive industry. Bank Mandiri's presence at GIIAS 2017 is supported by two Bank Mandiri subsidiaries, Mandiri Tunas Finance (MTF) and Mandiri Utama Finance (MUF), which will participate actively in the event.The support from the biggest fuel producers and distributors, and one of the largest banks in Indonesia, is proof of GIIAS' attractiveness and potential. "We hope that the support from Pertamina and Bank Mandiri for GIIAS 2017 will provide more comfort and convenience for visitors and exhibitors this year. The presence of sponsors can certainly satisfy visitors in a variety of ways, from ease in carrying out transactions to exciting activities that visitors can directly participate in during the exhibition period," said Rizwan.About GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)GAIKINDO hosted the very first Indonesian Autoshow in 1986. In 2006 the exhibition reached a new level, becoming an international-scale exhibition endorsed by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), and changing its name to Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), and in 2009 moved to a larger venue in Jakarta International Expo - Kemayoran.In 2015 a new chapter began, as the GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS), now the largest in Southeast Asia, held at the spacious Indonesia Convention Exhibition - Bumi Serpong Damai (ICE - BSD), a new destination of the MICE industry in Indonesia. GIIAS 2016 occupied 96,557 sqm, providing maximum convenience for visitors, transportation systems for easy access, and a series of shows that are both entertaining and educational. For more information, please visit www.indonesiaautoshow.com.