

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and UPS (UPS) announced an order to convert three 767 passenger airplanes into Boeing Converted Freighters.



UPS and Boeing have collaborated on airlift since 1981, when UPS purchased its first 727s to begin its Next Day Air operation.



Through its freighter conversion program, Boeing transitions passenger airplanes into freighters, extending the economic life of the airplane.



Boeing's current market outlook forecasts a need for 400 widebody conversions over the next two decades, with strong demand for 767 freighter conversions due to a rise in e-commerce and the express market.



