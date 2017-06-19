Wared Logistics Wins '2017 KSA Emerging Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year Award'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wared Logistics was named 'KSA's Emerging Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet held on 24th May at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Currently in its 3rd year, the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet witnessed the participation of leading names in Middle Eastern business. These companies were lauded for their exceptional growth and market strategies, product development abilities, competitive advancement skills, technology innovation, and dedicated customer focus in the region.

In 2016, the transportation and logistics industry was driven by the adoption of advanced technologies enabling increased automation, data tracking and management, therefore increasing efficiency and accelerated services. Wared Logistics demonstrated excellence in providing best-in-class services to its clients. Its strategic imperative to establish a symbiotic win-win relationship and offer high quality customer experiences utilizing its robust network across the Kingdom helps it to be the service provider of choice for Saudi enterprises.

Wared Logistics has included various types of vehicles in its fleet, based on requirements of a wide customer base across different segments, thereby offering a one-stop solution to the clients' varied transportation needs. It has established a 24/7 national control centre that dedicatedly tracks and traces its entire fleet of vehicles and an internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to track internal processes and notify clients with real-time shipment data. This showcases the agility and adaptability of the organisation to the changing needs of the industry.

Wared Logistics stated, "We would like to thank Frost & Sullivan for recognising us with this award. To remain the most preferred service provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is our objective and being recognized by an international company such as this is truly an honor and a privilege."

Congratulating Wared Logistics on receiving the award, Mr. Gopal R, Global Vice President, Transportation & Logistics Practice, Frost & Sullivan says, "In 2016, Wared Logistics performed well in the category of Road Transportation Services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a wide range of transportation fleet vehicles, Wared Logistics is able to cater to its customers' needs efficiently. In the KSA, it has the fleet strength and capabilities to serve customers from varied industries ranging from oil and gas to FMCG industry entities. With the company's focus on being an expertise and experience-based organisation, it has continued to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics solutions to its clients making it one of preferred service providers in the Kingdom. The company's intent to provide efficient and robust logistics and distribution support to clients through best-of-breed services and solutions has been attributed as a key driver for its growth."

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognises companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, and more.

Frost & Sullivan's robust research methodology represents the analytical rigour of our research process. It offers a 360-degree-view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all 7 research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are created based on a thorough understanding of market, technical, economic, financial, customer, best practices, and demographic analyses. The integration of these research disciplines into the 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry players and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About Wared Logistics:

Wared Logistics has two separate transportation entities namely:

Wared Transport (Full Load Transportation) - Wared Transport isa full service trucking operation that provides its clients with container drayage, full truckload transport, and specialized heavy-lift transport from 12 terminal locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Beyond KSA our regional transportation network includes hubs in Jebel Ali & Egypt. Plans for further expansion in MENA are being shaped by political and economic dynamics, and will ultimately be determined by our ability to establish stable operating platforms which allow us to provide our clients with continuous high quality service. Wared Transport owns and operates an extensive fleet of trucks in excess of 350 vehicles, and has the capacity to meet virtually every kind of (FTL) transportation need.

Wared Express (Less Than Truck Load) - Wared Expressprovides efficient less-than-truckload (LTL) collection and delivery services, utilizing our local network and dedicated fleet of vehicles covering the entire Kingdom, to deliver packages quickly and economically. Our dedicated staff and vehicles are able to handle all partial shipments. Billings are based on industry standard volume/weight combinations. We also provide Dedicated Fleet Service contracts specific to our clients' logistics requirements.

Wared Express owns and operates an extensive fleet of trucks in excess of 330 vehicles, and has the capacity to meet virtually every kind of (LTL) transportation need.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

