TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Galway Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GWM) ("Galway" or the "Company") announces it has received a Notice of Action issued in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Court File No.: CV-17-577025 (the "Action") pursuant to which Jaguar Financial Corporation and Mr. Vic Alboini (collectively, the "Plaintiffs") have sued Galway, its directors and another shareholder (collectively, the "Defendants"). Pursuant to the Action, the Plaintiffs allege that they were oppressed by the Defendants regarding certain matters relating to shareholder meetings held in 2015 at which nominees of Jaguar Financial Corporation were proposed for but did not obtain seats on the board of Galway. Plaintiffs also allege that they "missed the opportunity of making a gain" due to Jaguar Financial Corporation's sale of shares of Galway before increases in the trading price of shares of Galway. The Plaintiffs are seeking damages in the amount of $2,700,000 and certain other relief.

Galway believes that the Action has no merit and intends to defend the Action. Galway has notified its insurers on behalf of itself and its directors. Further announcements will be made on the status of this litigation.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two gold projects in Canada, Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade VMS mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after the successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, exploration results being less favourable than anticipated, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, risks associated with the defence of legal proceedings and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, as well as those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that management's assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able to identify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties, exploration results will be consistent with management's expectations, financing will be available to the Company on favourable terms when required, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain relatively stable, and the Company will be successful in the outcome of legal proceedings, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

