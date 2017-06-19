French power utility Direct Energy has agreed to acquire France-based renewable energy power producer Quadran for about €303 million.
The company said it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire 100% of Quadran from Lucia Holding. The transaction, which is expected to be closed by the end of 2017, includes the acquisition of all Quadran's on-shore wind power activities, solar, hydro-electric and biogas activities in France. This plant portfolio, according to Direct Energy, had reached 363 MW at