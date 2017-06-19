In the period 12 June 2017 to 16 June 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 10.3 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 68.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 22.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 24:





Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 12 June 2017 36,585 57.50 2,103,638 13 June 2017 34,146 57.43 1,961,005 14 June 2017 36,585 57.75 2,112,784 15 June 2017 34,146 57.50 1,963,395 16 June 2017 36,585 57.81 2,114,979 Accumulated during the period 178,047 57.60 10,255,800 Accumulated under the share 1,197,548 57.37 68,703,633 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,870,725 own shares, equivalent to 2.34% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





12 June 2017 13 June 2017 14 June 2017 15 June 2017 16 June 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21,585 57.50 25,446 57.42 36,585 57.75 32,870 57.50 27,108 57.75 126 57.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14,874 57.50 8,700 57.46 0 1,276 57.50 9,477 57.98 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36,585 57.50 34,146 57.43 36,585 57.75 34,146 57.50 36,585 57.81 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







12 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36,585 57.50 ---------------------------------------------- 126 57.00 TRQX 20170612 15:42:07.930000 582 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:07:56.181000 2,000 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:07:56.181000 418 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:07:56.181000 582 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:19:15.404000 1,000 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:19:15.404000 1,418 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:19:15.404000 1,218 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:08.060000 2,000 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:08.060000 782 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:08.060000 1,218 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 100 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 300 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 1,799 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 600 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 232 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 578 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 47 57.50 BATE 20170612 16:45:11.020000 21,585 57.50 XCSE 20170612 17:05:05.914153





13 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34,146 57.43 ---------------------------------------------- 300 57.00 XCSE 20170613 11:23:46.788000 414 57.50 BATE 20170613 15:41:13.806000 500 57.50 BATE 20170613 15:41:13.806000 2,000 57.50 BATE 20170613 15:41:13.806000 86 57.50 BATE 20170613 15:41:13.806000 500 57.50 XCSE 20170613 16:02:06.794000 441 57.50 XCSE 20170613 16:02:06.794000 3,059 57.50 XCSE 20170613 16:02:06.794000 1,000 57.00 XCSE 20170613 16:19:02.823859 270 57.00 BATE 20170613 16:37:24.386000 476 57.00 BATE 20170613 16:37:24.386000 3,853 57.50 BATE 20170613 16:44:23.484000 1,000 57.50 BATE 20170613 16:44:23.484000 101 57.50 BATE 20170613 16:44:23.484000 20,146 57.43 XCSE 20170613 16:45:29.755129





14 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36,585 57.75 ---------------------------------------------- 15,000 57.75 XCSE 20170614 16:29:05.426937 21,585 57.75 XCSE 20170614 16:41:33.405894





15 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34,146 57.50 ---------------------------------------------- 638 57.50 BATE 20170615 9:04:53.108000 231 57.50 XCSE 20170615 9:04:53.108000 638 57.50 BATE 20170615 9:14:11.565000 201 57.50 XCSE 20170615 9:15:53.374000 1,000 57.50 XCSE 20170615 9:17:18.773000 654 57.50 XCSE 20170615 9:21:17.477000 638 57.50 XCSE 20170615 9:21:21.405000 3,000 57.50 XCSE 20170615 14:02:47.560000 1,000 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 391 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 311 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 392 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 9 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 466 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 125 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 173 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 350 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.647000 5 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.675000 2,899 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.704000 469 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:29.751000 410 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:38:32.216000 20,146 57.50 XCSE 20170615 16:41:30.131800





16 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36,585 57.81 ---------------------------------------------- 500 57.50 XCSE 20170616 10:38:05.855000 10 57.50 XCSE 20170616 10:38:44.735000 1,147 57.50 XCSE 20170616 10:48:28.925000 800 57.50 XCSE 20170616 10:53:51.938000 1,108 57.50 XCSE 20170616 11:14:29.859000 63 57.50 XCSE 20170616 13:25:04.048000 500 57.50 XCSE 20170616 13:27:08.673000 100 57.50 XCSE 20170616 14:05:13.464000 772 57.50 XCSE 20170616 15:20:04.747000 523 57.50 XCSE 20170616 16:32:46.253000 289 57.50 BATE 20170616 16:37:26.716000 234 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 1,800 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 2,000 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 1,000 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 900 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 3,000 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 254 58.00 BATE 20170616 16:46:38.473000 21,585 57.81 XCSE 20170616 16:48:57.283477



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635708