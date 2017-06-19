PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Taiwan'

LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 76-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Taiwan 2017.

This report offers companies, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders crucial insight into the rich ecosystem of pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare companies on Taiwan, based on in-depth interviews conducted with leaders and pioneers across the value chain, from government representatives, global affiliate heads, and founders of innovative local SMEs.

While Taiwan's remarkable economic growth has largely been due to a perspicacious early embrace of the semi-conductor industry; Taiwanese healthcare and life sciences, especially biotechnology, is fast gaining in importance and acquiring a global reputation. President Tsai Ing-wen herself has a background in biosciences, and many of the companies and institutions featured in the report are positioned at the vanguard of new innovations and technology in pharmaceuticals and biotech.

Features

Featured topics include:

Taiwan's new, life science-focused, economic model

new, life science-focused, economic model How Taiwanese biotechs are leveraging the island's tradition of technological excellence to drive them to new heights

The spate of recent, high-profile IPOs for Taiwanese start-ups and university spin-offs

New efforts to create innovation and knowledge-sharing clusters throughout the island

'Five biotechs to watch'

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Chih-Kung Lee , Minister of Economic Affairs

, Minister of Economic Affairs Wu Tsung-Tsong , Minister Without Portfolio

, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Tzou -yien, Minister of Health and Welfare (2016-17)

-yien, Minister of Health and Welfare (2016-17) Carol Cheng , TRPMA

, TRPMA Jui-Lin Chen , Micareo

, Micareo Lawrence Gan, DCB

Quotes

"Taiwan's pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry can play a fundamental role in transforming Taiwan's economy and can help Taiwan climb further up the innovation value chain" - Chih-Kung Lee, Minister of Economic Affairs

"[We aim] to strengthen our innovation-centred ecosystem, build stronger bridges between our domestic industry and the world, and position Taiwan as a major hub for biomedical and biotech R&D in Asia-Pacific." - Wu Tsung-Tsong, Minister Without Portfolio

"Taiwan, the perfect country to conduct high-quality, cost-effective clinical trials, where we will be able to easily access a large patient population." - Jonas Wang, Stemcyte

"Taiwan undoubtedly holds a very experienced generics industry that has already reached international standards, including the research and manufacturing capacity required to compete on the global stage." - Shigeo Taniuchi, Santen

Click here to register and download the report.