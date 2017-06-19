

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.(BA) announced Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tibet Financial Leasing for 20 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airplanes, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, are valued at approximately $2.5 billion at current list prices.



Tibet Financial Leasing was established as the first financial leasing company in Tibet Autonomous Region in 2015, with approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission.



Wang Yanjun, President of Tibet Financial Leasing, said, 'Our intention to purchase the 737 MAX reflects the strong customer feedback we have received. It is natural to start our aviation leasing business with the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history. We are confident that our customers will be satisfied with the efficiency, economics, flexibility and passenger comfort that the 737 MAX promises to deliver.'



