OSH India: Transforming India's Workplace Safety and Health

India's largest trade show for Occupational Safety & Health industry in Mumbai by UBM India

UBM India, India'sleading exhibition organiser hosts OSH India, India's largest trade show in the Occupation Safety and Health industry in the business hub of Mumbai. A two-day safety show, OSH India brings together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one roof, to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of workplace safety and health.

While many Asian countries are aging, approximately half of India's 1.2 billion people are under the age of 26, and by 2020, it is forecasted to be theyoungest country in the world, with a median age of 29. Recent reports say, 250 million people are set to join India's workforce by 2030. As a big chunk of the population shifts into the working age group, companies need to look at the safety and health of these employees on priority to retain the best of talent and ensure productivity. Companies in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile, oil and gas,constructionetc. in particular are becoming aware of occupational hazards and, as a result, are working towards creating a safe working environment. As a result of the awareness, the governments are also consistently emphasising on developing infrastructure and providing resources centred around workplace safety, coupled with increasing global investments.

In spite of a focus on the occupational safety and health industry, adequate education on a macro level and public awareness is still absent, as the workforce doesn't always place safety on a high priority. Although, many organisations have taken the initiative to organize trainingsessions to create awareness, a concentrated and cohesive strategy is clearly not in place.UBM India's OSH India is geared to filling this vital gap.

OSH India is the largest trade show in the occupational safety and health industry in India and brings the industry on a single platform. It is the country's definitive annual exhibition for the safety industry that attracts over 160 brands worldwide and facilitates ways to incorporate best practises at the workplace, especially to promote health and safety within it. The event has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the safety industry in India over the lastfive years. It has seen consistent participation from across the globe including renowned companies such as Honeywell, Dupont, 3M India, Drager, Uvex, Hubix, Granberg, SATRA, NEBOSH, IOSH, BSC, HAWS Corp, CTC, DPL PLC, Hohenstein, Dickies, KL-KEPONG RUBBER PRODUCTS Sdn Bhd, SHOWA, Teijin, Tyco safety, Scott amongst others. As the expo returns with its 2017 edition, it only gets bigger and better than before. Slated for the 23rd and 24th November 2017 at -- CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, the expo this year will include features such as conferences and workshops, Innovation Zone, Product Launch Pad, Live Demonstration, Live Seminar, and OSH India Saftey Awards.

As the country's leading event in this space, the expo will be introducing a novel feature this year. It will be hosting a one-day conference on 'Women at Work' that will not only serve as an awareness platform but also as a forum that will provide insights and solutions to the various critical aspects of work- life and safety of women. The expo in collaboration with the top associations will also be organizing a guided tour for over 100+ top safety professionals. It will include tour to brands like Reliance infrastructure, Godrej and Boyce mfg Co ltd, Volkswagen India Pvt. ltd, Tata power, L & T Construction, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Ambuja Cement, Siemens among others.

Speaking on occupational health and safety and UBM India's initiative with OSH India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said,"Safety is an essential factor towards protecting and saving human lives. With an increasing number of hours in the day spent at the workplace, enhancing the safety and well-being of employees is a prime concern, to secure workplace productivity and to enhance the quality of life as a whole. Occupational Safety and Health is extremely important to emerging economies. The awareness around the importance of occupational safety & health compliances amongst Indian organisations has augmented over the years. Consistent emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure and providing workplace safety coupled with the rise in global investments in the sector, has resulted in immense opportunities for suppliers and service providers from across the world to showcase their product and solution offerings. Through OSH India, we offer the right platform to the industry to actualise these opportunities."

Commenting on the upcoming 6th edition of OSH India, Mumbai, Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, UBM India said, "OSH India is an attempt towards helping the industry, keep pace with the changing times and at the same time, protecting the interests of this growing workforce. The increasing awareness and need for occupational safety at a global level along with the increasing casualties at unsafe workspaces has underlined the importance of occupational health & safety compliances amongst Indian industries too. Additionally, with multinational investments in the sector, and the government' s emphasis on developing infrastructure and providing workplace safety, there lies an enormous opportunity for health and safety professionals globally to showcase their innovations and knowledge into the high-potential, vastly untapped Indian market."

Last year, the show successfully concluded its 5th edition in November 2016 in Mumbai.In addition to giving an opportunity to health and safety suppliers and service providers from across the world to showcase their innovations and conduct business, the expo featured a two-day power packed conference that shared and ideated on global best practices. The topics of discussion included:'OSH Challenges in India and the Way Ahead', 'Globalisation and The Changing World of Work', An Integrated Approach to Worker Health' a case study on 'How Good leadership Can Drive Improvements in Process Safety' and presentations on 'Vision Zero: From Vision to Reality' and 'Behaviour Based Safety Management', 'Women and OSH' and 'The Role of Industrial Hygiene in OSH. It also included presentations on 'Risk Assessment & Risk Governance', 'Fire and Electrical Hazard Prevention', 'Making Big Differences to Small Businesses' and ' Health and Safety Risks in Construction'.

The expo included an Innovation Zone, a platform where exhibitors promoted and showcased novel products that benefit the occupational safety and health industry. It also comprised a new feature - a two day 'LIVE SEMINAR' , which is a safety awareness forum where safety experts from leading safety product manufacturersdiscussed and demonstrated,the latest technologies, trends and topics related to safety at workplace.

OSH India 2016 also witnessed the 5th edition of 'OSH India Safety Awards' which was open to Indian operating businesses, organizations, alliance and individuals in the public or private sector with a workplace health and safety initiative that complied with any one of the 'Innovation' or 'Hero' awards categories. The Awards Night was a celebration of the coming together of the luminaries and fore-runners of the industry, and was marked by a night of glamour and entertainment.

