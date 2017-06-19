Two Day FMLA and ADA Compliance Certificate Program: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know (Minneapolis, MN, United States - July 20-21, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "FMLA and ADA Compliance Certificate Program: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know" conference to their offering.
This is a thorough Certificate Program which will provide you with the tools and resources you need to maintain compliance with these two important laws and regulations and to serve as an internal consultant to minimize organizational risk. Always remember, it is better to deal with the issues in-house, rather than in the Court-house.
- Would you like to know the American with Disability Act and the Family Medical Leave Act from A-Z?
- Master activities such as engaging in the Interactive Process, review, select and provide Reasonable Accommodations?
- Comply with all the Family Leave Act's obligations and responsibilities especially with constant and latest changes?
- Protect not just your organization but also yourself?
- Recent Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Wage and Hour Division-U.S. Department of Labor's lawsuits highlight importance of adopting comprehensive procedure for managing ADA and FMLA.
Learning Objectives:
- Review the History of ADA
- Learn what is ADA and what employment practices are unlawful under ADA
- Review a list of the most common disabilities under ADA
- Clarify protection difference under ADA between Alcoholism and drug addiction
- Identify "Major Life Activities"
- Understand compliance with the Voluntary Self Identification Form
- Learn the definition of disability under ADA
- Clarify the differences between ADA and ADAA
- Review the definition of "Impairment" under ADA
- Assess the term "Substantial Limitation"
- Review "Major Bodily Functions" under ADA
- Clarify the term "Mitigating Measures"
- Review exceptions to the term Disability
- Define who is a "Qualified Individual" under ADA
- Gain a strong understanding of the Interactive Process
- Review the tool provided to document the Interactive Process
- Discuss examples of Reasonable Accommodations
- Identify Essential Functions vs. Marginal function under ADA
- Clarify the term "Undue Hardship"
- Review the Recruitment Process involving applicants with Disabilities
- Review some Reasonable Accommodations provided to potential candidates with disabilities
- Review JAN - Job Accommodation Network
- Review important ADA cases
- Review the History of the FMLA
- Understand who are "Covered Employers" under the FMLA
- Identify who are "Eligible Employee" under the FMLA
- Assess FMLA qualifying events
- Learn what is considered "Serious Health Conditions" under the FMLA
- Review who is a Family Member under the FMLA
- Define "Locus Parentis"
- Learn about special case when using FMLA with Spouses employed by the same Employer
- Learn about the different types of FMLA Leave
- Review who is a "Health Care Provider" under the FMLA
- Evaluate the "Certification of Health Care Provider" for employee's own serious health condition and for family member
- Learn how to handle Incomplete Certifications
- Clarify when a "Recertification" is needed
- Understand the different way to Determine the "12 month period" under the FMLA
- Discuss employee's Intent to return to work or intent not to return to work
- Evaluate employer's request for Fitness for Duty Certification/Return to Work Note
- Discuss how critical is a "Timely return to work" under the FMLA
- Gain a strong understanding that 12 weeks is not always equivalent to 480 hours
- Review the protection to "Maintain Group Health Benefits" under the FMLA
- Clarify who has Job Restoration and who does not
- Define the term "Key or Highly Compensated Employee"
- Determine what is an "Equivalent Position" under the FMLA
- Learn about the Military Caregiver Leave
- Learn about the Qualifying Exigency Leave
- Discuss Substitution of Paid Leave
- Review Recordkeeping requirements
- Gain a basic understanding of the importance on Investigating FMLA fraudulent cases
- Clarify FMLA Interference
- Review FMLA Discrimination and Retaliation
- Gain a strong understanding on the lesson we can learn from Maria Escriba's case
Who Should Attend:
- HR Manager
- HR Generalist
- HR Specialist
- HR Assistants
- Managers
- Supervisors
- Executives
- Employee Relations Persons
- Consultants
- Small Business Owners
