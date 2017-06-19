Two Day FMLA and ADA Compliance Certificate Program: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know (Minneapolis, MN, United States - July 20-21, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a thorough Certificate Program which will provide you with the tools and resources you need to maintain compliance with these two important laws and regulations and to serve as an internal consultant to minimize organizational risk. Always remember, it is better to deal with the issues in-house, rather than in the Court-house.

Would you like to know the American with Disability Act and the Family Medical Leave Act from A-Z?

Master activities such as engaging in the Interactive Process, review, select and provide Reasonable Accommodations?

Comply with all the Family Leave Act's obligations and responsibilities especially with constant and latest changes?

Protect not just your organization but also yourself?

Recent Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Wage and Hour Division-U.S. Department of Labor's lawsuits highlight importance of adopting comprehensive procedure for managing ADA and FMLA.

Learning Objectives:



Review the History of ADA

Learn what is ADA and what employment practices are unlawful under ADA

Review a list of the most common disabilities under ADA

Clarify protection difference under ADA between Alcoholism and drug addiction

Identify "Major Life Activities"

Understand compliance with the Voluntary Self Identification Form

Learn the definition of disability under ADA

Clarify the differences between ADA and ADAA

Review the definition of "Impairment" under ADA

Assess the term "Substantial Limitation"

Review "Major Bodily Functions" under ADA

Clarify the term "Mitigating Measures"

Review exceptions to the term Disability

Define who is a "Qualified Individual" under ADA

Gain a strong understanding of the Interactive Process

Review the tool provided to document the Interactive Process

Discuss examples of Reasonable Accommodations

Identify Essential Functions vs. Marginal function under ADA

Clarify the term "Undue Hardship"

Review the Recruitment Process involving applicants with Disabilities

Review some Reasonable Accommodations provided to potential candidates with disabilities

Review JAN - Job Accommodation Network

Review important ADA cases

Review the History of the FMLA

Understand who are "Covered Employers" under the FMLA

Identify who are "Eligible Employee" under the FMLA

Assess FMLA qualifying events

Learn what is considered "Serious Health Conditions" under the FMLA

Review who is a Family Member under the FMLA

Define "Locus Parentis"

Learn about special case when using FMLA with Spouses employed by the same Employer

Learn about the different types of FMLA Leave

Review who is a "Health Care Provider" under the FMLA

Evaluate the "Certification of Health Care Provider" for employee's own serious health condition and for family member

Learn how to handle Incomplete Certifications

Clarify when a "Recertification" is needed

Understand the different way to Determine the "12 month period" under the FMLA

Discuss employee's Intent to return to work or intent not to return to work

Evaluate employer's request for Fitness for Duty Certification/Return to Work Note

Discuss how critical is a "Timely return to work" under the FMLA

Gain a strong understanding that 12 weeks is not always equivalent to 480 hours

Review the protection to "Maintain Group Health Benefits" under the FMLA

Clarify who has Job Restoration and who does not

Define the term "Key or Highly Compensated Employee"

Determine what is an "Equivalent Position" under the FMLA

Learn about the Military Caregiver Leave

Learn about the Qualifying Exigency Leave

Discuss Substitution of Paid Leave

Review Recordkeeping requirements

Gain a basic understanding of the importance on Investigating FMLA fraudulent cases

Clarify FMLA Interference

Review FMLA Discrimination and Retaliation

Gain a strong understanding on the lesson we can learn from Maria Escriba's case

Who Should Attend:



HR Manager

HR Generalist

HR Specialist

HR Assistants

Managers

Supervisors

Executives

Employee Relations Persons

Consultants

Small Business Owners

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrkgbz/fmla_and_ada





