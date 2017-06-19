

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced the company and SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes. The agreement, valued at $4.7 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from its existing order to 737 MAX 10s.



SpiceJet operates a fleet of 35 Next-Generation 737s and 20 Bombardier Q400s. The carrier will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018.



