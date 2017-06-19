sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,295 Euro		+0,135
+0,56 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,302
24,303
13:28
24,302
24,303
13:27
19.06.2017 | 12:51
(15 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Additional Listing

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

ADDITIONAL LISTING

Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 33,922,271 A ordinary shares of Eur 0.07 each in the capital of Shell (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Application will also be made to Euronext Amsterdam for the Shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam.

The Shares are to be issued as a scrip dividend alternative to receiving a cash dividend in respect of the first quarter 2017 interim dividend and dealings are expected to commence on June 26, 2017.

These Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued A ordinary shares of Eur 0.07 each.

This announcement will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.

June 19, 2017

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2017 PR Newswire