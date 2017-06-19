ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

ADDITIONAL LISTING

Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 33,922,271 A ordinary shares of Eur 0.07 each in the capital of Shell (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Application will also be made to Euronext Amsterdam for the Shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam.

The Shares are to be issued as a scrip dividend alternative to receiving a cash dividend in respect of the first quarter 2017 interim dividend and dealings are expected to commence on June 26, 2017.

These Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued A ordinary shares of Eur 0.07 each.

This announcement will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.

June 19, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

