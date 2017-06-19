At the request of Fastighets AB Trianon, 556183-0281, Fastighets AB Trianon's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from June 21, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Fastighets AB Trianon can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 1,521,118 A-shares and 26,594,382 B-shares as per today's date.[1]



Short name: TRIAN B ----------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 32,844,382[2] ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921471 ----------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139762 ----------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556183-0281 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 21, 2017, up and including June 22, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, please see page 41 in the prospectus.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 40 94 20 55.



[1] See pages 107-108 in the prospectus.



[2] See pages 107-108 in the prospectus