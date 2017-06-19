SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today it will offer technical demonstrations of its high-performance inductive position sensor family at the Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, CA. The event occurs June 27 to 29 at the McEnery Convention Center. IDT experts will be stationed at booth #835 to provide demonstrations and share technical expertise.

The innovative IDT® ZMID520x inductive position sensors are AEC-Q100-qualified, magnet-free sensors, offering higher reliability and lower solution costs than competitive solutions. Designed with inherent immunity to stray magnetic fields, the contactless design utilizes an inexpensive printed circuit coil and a simple metallic target, enabling rotational end-of-shaft, side-shaft, linear and arc motion, from small angles up to full 360 degrees. The sensor is ideal for a wide range of automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

"We are excited to showcase our latest position sensor ICs at Sensors Expo," said Josef Janisch, product manager of Position Sensing at IDT. "Our inductive technology has received a tremendous response from the market, particularly in automotive, where the demand for magnetic stray field immunity has risen significantly. With no magnet required for our solution, we solve stray field challenges and lower total solution costs at the same time."

The Sensors Expo & Conference is a large gathering of engineers and engineering professionals involved in sensors and sensing-related technologies. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries are expected on the Expo floor. Conference registrants may use code 575L for $100 off Gold or Main Conference Passes to access the 55+ conference sessions. Register at http://www.sensorsexpo.com/register.

Attendees who would like to request a meeting with an IDT representative should complete this form. For more information about IDT's contactless position sensors, visit www.IDT.com/go/position.

