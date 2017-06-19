

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Though it is a slow economic week, U.S. Futures Index suggest a higher opening for Wall Street. British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh hurdles with a midnight terrorist attack in North London as she is getting ready for the Brexit discussions on Monday. Asian shares closed mostly higher and European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 64 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 35 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 24.52 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,384.42, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.68 points at 2,433.14, and the Nasdaq lost 13 points to 6,151.



On the economic front, the New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at the Business Roundtable Meeting held by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and North Country Regional Economic Development Council, in Plattsburg, NY at 8.00 am ET.



President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at the Money Marketeers of New York University event in New York City, with audience and media Q&A at 7.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Boeing Co. [BA] Monday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with CDB Aviation Lease Finance for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The value of the proposed deal with the Dublin, Ireland based CDB is $7.4 billion at list prices.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Germany- based Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG. The total purchase price will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash.



Asian stocks closed higher on Monday. Chinese stocks rose. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 21.21 points or 0.68 percent to 3,144.37 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 298.06 points or 1.16 percent at 25,924.55.



Japanese shares hit two-week highs amid yen weakness. The Nikkei average gained 124.49 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 20,067.75, its highest level since June 5, while the broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,606.07.



Australian shares closed higher as strength in the financial sector outweighed weakness in the retail sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31.20 points or 0.54 percent to 5,805.20, while the broader All Ordinaries closed up 27.50 points or 0.47 percent at 5,835.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 38.80 points or 0.74 percent, the German DAX is adding 87.64 points or 0.69 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 35.15 points or 0.47 percent and the Swiss Market Index is increasing 13.47 points or 0.15 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.



