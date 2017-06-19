SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 2-month investor and market visibility program beginning on June 15, 2017.

"We are excited to be working with OWC Pharmaceutical Research once again," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "The Israel-based company has made tremendous strides in developing its clinical programs, including its topical cannabinoid-based psoriasis cream that could provide much-needed relief to millions of sufferers worldwide."

"We are very excited to cooperate, again, with CFN Media," said Mordechai Bignitz, Chairman and CEO of OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. "In the near future OWC will report developments that we believe are material. CFN has proven themselves as a reliable and professional media outlet with exceptional editorial skills. Together with their video interviews we will have the best channel to convey our message to the investment community."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and media across North America to elevate OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.'s brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively "OWC" or the "Company") conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWCP research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators. The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids and cannabis-based products for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks. For more information visit: http://www.owcpharma.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OWCP) periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

CFN Media Group

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



