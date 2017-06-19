HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE: TK) presented at its 2017 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 15, 2017, which included details on its three publicly-traded Daughter entities, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE: TGP), Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE: TOO), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE: TNK). Below is a detailed speech from Kenneth Hvid, Teekay's President and Chief Executive Officer:

"Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending our June 2017 Annual General Meeting. It is my pleasure to report to you at this Annual General Meeting as Teekay Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer. As we have done in the past, I will spend some time today reviewing our key developments since our last Annual General Meeting in June 2016. For further information, I refer you to our website at www.teekay.com where you will be able to download our 20-F filing for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Before I begin, I must include the usual and important disclaimers about forward looking statements that are mandated by U.S. Securities laws1.

Teekay Corporation reported total cash flow from vessel operations2 of $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in 2015. During the year, our diverse portfolio of long-term charter contracts totaling approximately $20 billion in forward fee-based revenues continued to provide support to Teekay Corporation's cash flows. However, our offshore business results were impacted by the redelivery of the Varg FPSO in July 2016 after operating for almost 18 years on the Varg field and lower cash flows from the Arendal Spirit UMS. Our tanker business results were impacted by lower spot tanker rates in 2016 compared to the highs seen in 2015. On the efficiency front, we have implemented various cost saving initiatives during the past year, resulting in lower run-rate operating and general and administrative expenses.

Overall, we continue to focus on delivering on our existing growth projects, optimizing our asset portfolio across the Teekay Group, and strengthening our balance sheets to better position the Teekay Group to take advantage of future opportunities. For Teekay LNG, this means continuing to execute on its existing growth projects, including its current newbuilding financing plan; for Teekay Tankers this means maintaining fixed cover, continuing to deleverage the balance sheet and keeping operating costs low to position the business for the next upcycle; and for Teekay Offshore this means continuing to make progress towards delivering on its existing growth projects and continue to deleverage the balance sheet and build liquidity. As mentioned on our latest earnings conference call, Teekay Offshore has been working on a number of liquidity initiatives over the past several months. We are nearing completion on these initiatives and expect to update the market during the third quarter of 2017.

Looking at the markets that we operate in, over the course of 2016 and into 2017, oil prices have stabilized in the $45 to $55 per barrel range, which is overall positive to the offshore industry sentiment. Looking longer-term, the fundamentals in the offshore and deepwater energy sector remains positive, which will benefit Teekay Offshore. In addition, the fundamentals in the shuttle tanker market continue to tighten, particularly the North Sea. The long-term fundamentals for LNG shipping remain strong with an expectation that more LNG carriers will be required to service new projects, which will benefit Teekay LNG. Lastly, we anticipate 2017 will present some headwinds to crude tanker rates due to OPEC production cuts and higher fleet growth. However, we believe this near-term dip in the market cycle to be relatively short-term in nature, as limited tanker ordering in the mid-sized tanker segments and an anticipated increase in scrapping due to regulatory changes, as well as a more balanced oil market, is expected to lead to a renewed market upturn in 2018, which will benefit Teekay Tankers.

Each of Teekay Corporation's publicly-traded Daughter entities has continued to execute on their respective business plans and I'll spend a few moments now summarizing some of the highlights at each entity.

In 2016, Teekay LNG generated distributable cash flow3 of $235.0 million and continued executing on its portfolio of growth projects. Over the course of 2016 and into 2017, Teekay LNG took delivery of the world's first MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings, the Creole Spirit, the Oak Spirit and the Torben Spirit, which commenced their respective charter contracts with Cheniere Energy and a major energy company, and, through its joint venture with Belgium-based Exmar NV, took delivery of its sixth, seventh and eighth of its 12 mid-size LPG carrier newbuildings. On the business development side, Teekay LNG secured charter contracts for all its remaining unchartered MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings and now all of our LNG carrier newbuildings have secured charter contracts. On the financing side, in 2016 and into 2017, Teekay LNG has continued to secure long-term financing for its growth projects raising over $1.6 billion for various projects. With a significant portfolio of growth projects delivering through 2020, we believe Teekay LNG is set to experience significant cash flow growth in the future.

In 2016, Teekay Tankers generated significant free cash flow4 of $186.7 million, which, together with the sale of some older tonnage, has allowed Teekay Tankers to further strengthen its balance sheet. On the commercial side, Teekay Tankers continued to focus on increasing its fixed-rate time-charter coverage and growing its lightering and other fee-based businesses, which we believe will help to reduce the effect of tanker market volatility in 2017. Lastly, Teekay Tankers recently announced two acquisitions, including the merger with Tanker Investments Ltd. (TIL)5, which owns 18 mid-size conventional tankers, which will position Teekay Tankers as the largest publicly-listed mid-size tanker company with a stronger financial foundation, a much larger, younger fleet with which to service its customers globally and fully integrated tanker operations. With a stronger financial foundation, strong operating leverage and a lower cash break-even rate, we believe Teekay Tankers is well-positioned to benefit from an expected renewed tanker market upturn in 2018.

In 2016, Teekay Offshore generated distributable cash flow3 of $161.3 million, continued to focus on the execution of its portfolio of growth projects, and implemented various cost saving initiatives. Teekay Offshore took delivery of its first of four state-of-the-art towage newbuildings in September 2016 and recently took delivery of its largest current project, the jointly-owned Libra FPSO, which is currently undergoing field installation and testing on its field in Brazil for its 12-year charter contract with an international consortium, led by Petrobras. Over the course of 2016 and into 2017, Teekay Offshore experienced some delays and additional costs on the Gina Krog FSO and Petrojarl I FPSO projects, which are now scheduled to commence operations in the third quarter of 2017 and early-2018, respectively. Teekay Offshore's East Coast Canada shuttle tanker project, which includes three Suezmax-class shuttle tankers, remains on time and on budget for delivery between the third quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 for their respective 15-year contracts with a consortium of oil companies. On the commercial side, in late-April 2017, Teekay Offshore was notified by the charterer of the Arendal Spirit UMS of its termination of the charter contract on this unit. Teekay Offshore is disputing the termination and reviewing its legal options, while at the same time actively marketing the unit for alternative employment. On the business development side, in 2016 and into 2017, Teekay Offshore secured five shuttle tanker contract of affreightments in the North Sea at successively higher rates, including the largest North Sea shuttle tanker award in five years, and a five-year FSO extension for the Falcon Spirit FSO, and entered into a customer-funded front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Varg FPSO for potential use for the development of the Cheviot field in the U.K. sector of the North Sea. In addition to delivering on its existing growth projects, which are expected to provide significant cash flow growth in the future, Teekay Offshore continues to focus on securing contract extensions for its three FPSOs that are coming up for renewal in 2018 and 2019, which are progressing as expected, and strengthening its balance sheet and liquidity position, which I touched on earlier.

Before I conclude, I would like to highlight that operational excellence has always been among Teekay's key strengths. Our global teams onboard ships and ashore, devote enormous effort towards upholding the Teekay name as a respected symbol of quality and as a protector of the environment. We set ourselves high standards for personnel safety, fleet availability and customer service. However, we recognize that there will always be room to do better and we live by our core value of continuous improvement.

In closing, I would like to thank our customers for the opportunity to serve them; our colleagues for their dedicated efforts; our Board of Directors for their valued guidance; and our fellow shareholders for their continued support. In addition, I would like to thank Sean Day for his 18 years as Chairman of Teekay Corporation's Board of Directors and I am looking forward to working with Bill Utt as Teekay Corporation's new Chairman of the Board."

