"Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending our June 2017 Annual General Meeting. It is my pleasure to report to you at this Annual General Meeting as a Director for Teekay Tankers. I will spend some time today reviewing our key developments since our last Annual General Meeting in June 2016. For further information, I refer you to our website at www.teekaytankers.com where you will be able to download our 20-F filing for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before I begin, I must include the usual and important disclaimers about forward looking statements that are mandated by U.S. Securities lawsi.

In 2016, Teekay Tankers reported GAAP net income and adjusted net incomeii of $62.9 million and $81.2 million, respectively, and generated significant free cash flowiii of $186.7 million, which, together with the sale of some older tonnage, has allowed Teekay Tankers to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Tanker rates in 2016 softened from the highs seen in 2015, yet remained in-line with the ten-year average as a result of positive demand fundamentals. The tanker market experienced downward pressure during the first half of 2017 due to heavy refinery maintenance, OPEC supply cuts and higher tanker fleet growth. On the oil supply side, U.S. crude exports have increased significantly in 2017 and have been increasingly moving to Asian and European buyers, which is supportive of mid-size tanker demand in the form of reverse lightering and cross-Atlantic trade into Europe. Teekay Tankers is well- positioned to benefit from this export growth through the build-up of our Aframax presence in the U.S. Gulf. In anticipation of the headwinds in the tanker market in 2017, Teekay Tankers increased its fixed-rate charter cover to approximately 40 percent, from approximately 15 percent a year ago through fixed-rate term charters and ship-to-ship transfer contracts. This contract coverage has provided stable cash flows in the weaker first half of 2017. We believe we are nearing the bottom of the current tanker market cycle with more positive fleet fundamentals ahead, including limited ordering in the mid-sized tanker segments and an anticipated increase in scrapping due to regulatory changes, as well as robust global oil demand growth and a more balanced oil market, which we expect will help drive a tanker market recovery in 2018.

Teekay Tankers continues to focus on building upon its core segments, strengthening its financial foundation, and consolidating its operations in order to generate the greatest value for our shareholders. Teekay Tankers recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Tanker Investments Ltd (TIL)(1), which owns 18 modern mid-size conventional tankers, creating a combined fleet of 62 vessels. This merger is expected to be accretive to earnings per share, reduce the Company's average overall fleet age by approximately one year and reduce our overall cash break-even. This transaction will establish Teekay Tankers as the largest publicly-listed mid-sized tanker company, allowing us to better service our customers on a global basis. The anticipated merger is also expected to further decrease financial leverage, and increase pro-forma liquidity by approximately $117 million(2) to over $200 million. With a more robust balance sheet, lower leverage, and increased liquidity, Teekay Tankers will be better positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the future.

Teekay Tankers also acquired the remaining 50 percent interest in Teekay Corporation's commercial and technical management operations, which consolidates all commercial and technical management operations under Teekay Tankers and completes our evolution into a fully-integrated conventional tanker platform. The consolidation of the Teekay brand through this acquisition and the merger with TIL will allow us to provide our customers a seamless integrated offering, resulting in a higher quality of service.

Along with the support of our sponsor, Teekay Corporation, we continue to strive for operational excellence, which has always been one of Teekay's strengths. Our global teams onboard ships and ashore, devote enormous effort towards upholding the Teekay name as a respected symbol of quality and as a protector of the environment. We set ourselves high standards for personnel safety, fleet availability and customer service. However, we recognize that there will always be room to do better and we live by our core value of continuous improvement.

In closing, since our last Annual General Meeting, we have continued to build on our core segments, strengthened our financial foundation and evolved into a fully-integrated conventional tanker platform. We are very excited about the announcement of the TIL merger and believe that this will firmly establish Teekay Tankers as the leading company in the mid-sized tanker segment. With our scale, integrated global customer offering, and industry leading operational excellence, Teekay Tankers continues to execute on its strategy and deliver long-term shareholder value.

I would like to thank our customers for the opportunity to serve them; our colleagues for their dedicated efforts; our Board of Directors for their valued guidance; and our fellow shareholders for their continued support."

