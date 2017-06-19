Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market to Reach $303 Million by 2020 - Propelled by the Increasing Demand of these Systems in Retrofit Installations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market by Product, System Type (Fully Wireless, Hybrid), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Manufacturing), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020" report to their offering.

Wireless fire detection systems can be integrated within a hardwired addressable system through radio loop modules. This amalgamation of wired with wireless technologies adds to the efficiency and enhances the reliability of the overall system. Hybrid wireless fire detection solutions are suitable for both new buildings and retrofitting environments. These systems are easy to install being wireless, and installation time is also very less when compared to the traditionally wired systems, which reduces the labor cost as well. The most significant benefit of the wireless technology lies in eliminating the need for wiring different devices, which makes up to almost 50-60% of the initial cost of installation to the end users.



The wireless fire detection systems market is expected to be worth USD 303.8 Million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2016 and 2020. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing demand of these systems in retrofit installations due to the cost effectiveness and the ease involved in installing these systems. In addition, the improvement in the existing government regulations and mandates regarding fire protection systems are the major factors driving the market.



The scope of this report covers the wireless fire detection systems market based on product, system type, installation type, vertical, and geography. The sensors/detectors segment is leading the wireless fire detection systems market based on product, and the market for the same is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid systems held the largest size in the market based on system type in 2015, and the market for hybrid systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2016 and 2020. The major factor driving the growth of the market for hybrid systems is the connectivity and cost-effectiveness of these systems. This system reduces the labor cost involved in the installation as well. The market for retrofit installations dominated the wireless fire detection systems market based on installation type in 2015, and the market for the said segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

Detectomat Gmbh

Electro Detectors Ltd

Ems Wireless Fire & Security Ltd

Eurofyre Ltd

Halma Plc

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens Ag

Sterling Safety Systems

Tyco International Plc

United Technologies

Zeta Alarm Systems



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Industry Trends



5. Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, By Product



6. Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, By System Type



7. Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, By Installation Type



8. Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, By Vertical



9. Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Regulation Analysis of Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market



12. Company Profiles



