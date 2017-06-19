End-Point Security Market Expected to Reach at US$ 27.8 Bn by 2025 - PMR Forecast

NEW YORK, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The PMR report also projects that telecommunication, healthcare and banking will remain highly-attractive industrial verticals for end-point security solution during the forecast period.
The report, titled "Global Market Study on End-point Security: Japan to Lag Behind China & India in Terms of CAGR in the APAC End-point Security Market," projects that the globalend-point security marketwill bring in a little over US$ 11,900 Mn in revenues by the end of 2017. During the forecast period, i.e. between 2017 and 2025, the global market for end-point security is expected to expand robustly at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increasing adoption of cloud technologies and growing demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business models are documented in the report as key drivers for the growth of global end-point security market.
The uncompromising need to update security solutions on a regular basis continues to drive the demand for end-point security. Rising awareness regarding ransom-ware attacks also fuels the need to instate effective end-point security in a business. Persistence Market Research's latest report on the global end-point security market reveals that the market will reach an estimated value of US$ 27,830.3 Mn by the end of 2025.
End-Point Security - Regional Market Trends
- In North America, government initiatives directed to combat security threats are promoting the use of end-point security solutions. Rising incidence of cyber security breaches across the US and Canada has compelled their governments to protect business organizations that put thousands of end-point devices such as tablets, smartphones into professional use.
- Rapid business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region has spiked the use of end-point devices in organizations. Heavy usage of such devices and active adoption of IoT applications has increased complexity of enterprise networks in this region, making end-point security essential.
- European countries such as the UK are progressively adopting end-point security solutions to eliminate spills of critical information. Europe continues to be a lucrative region for end-point security businesses as governments as well as private organizations in this region are regularly updating & upgrading their IT infrastructure.
Towards the end of 2025, North America is projected to dominate the global end-point security market, revenues from which are expected to surpass US$ 12,300 Mn. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to remain attractive regions for growth of global end-point security market. Europe's end-point security market is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 3,151.3 Mn, while sales of end-point security solutions in Asia-Pacific countries will reflect highest revenue growth at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
A majority of end-point security solutions deployed across the globe are projected to be on-premise, revenues from which are expected to hit US$ 17,300 Mn by 2025-end. SaaS deployment of end-point security is also expected to gain traction registering a value CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. While small & medium enterprises from around the world will contribute with just over 30% of global revenues, large businesses will be observed as the principal end-user of end-point security solutions in the global market.
Leading developers of end-point security solutions
- Symantec
- Sophos
- Trend Micro
- Intel
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Checkpoint Software
- Cisco System Inc.
- Kaspersky Lab
- Palo Alto Network
- AVAST Software
- Ivanti
- RSA
- Longview Solutions
- Fortinet
- Promisec
- G2 Crowd Inc.
- Klogix Security
- Lookout Inc.
- Doyen infosolutions Pvt Ltd.
- Others.
