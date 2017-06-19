Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 19/06/2017 / 12:30 CET/CEST *Japanese Security Systems Integrator DDS Inc. Selects BIO-key* *SideSwipe Finger Scanners, with Initial 30,000-Unit Order, to Enable* *Biometric Authentication of its Custom Applications* *Tokyo, Japan and Wall, NJ, June 19, 2017* - BIO-key International, Inc. [1] (OTCQB: BKYI [2]), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, announced today that DDS Inc. (TYO:3782:JP), a leading Japanese security solutions provider, has selected BIO-key's SideSwipe [3] finger scanners to provide secure biometric authentication for its custom, Windows based authentication solutions. DDS, which develops and delivers information security products to support the diverse online requirements of enterprise customers throughout Asia, has purchased an initial 30,000 devices for deployment in customer implementations. DDS is a system integrator for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) Group, Japan's largest telecom, governmental organization and corporate customer. "After researching options for an affordable, Windows-compatible fingerprint reader, BIO-key's compact readers, which are tested and qualified by Microsoft, stood out as the most compelling solution," stated Kenji Miyoshino, President & CEO, DDS. "We chose SideSwipe because of its performance capabilities, native integration with Windows and its ability to support DDS solution packages. SideSwipe works well with DDS's "EVE MA" solution, which offers flexible multifactor authentication options including ID Card and fingerprint, as well as our "EVE FA" solution for large scale ID programs with authentication taking place on the server." "We are excited to announce DDS as a major OEM customer in Japan," stated Wong Kwok Fong, Managing Director, BIO-key Hong Kong Limited. "SideSwipe was designed to deliver fast and accurate fingerprint authentication with the ability to support any Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 device. We look forward to working closely with DDS to support their customer deployments and look to expand our relationship to other BIO-key fingerprint solutions, such as our new SidePass reader, in the future," added Wong. *About DDS (*http://en.dds.co.jp/ [4]) Traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (symbol: 3782:JP [5]), DDS Inc. is engaged in the research and development of authentication solutions based on leading edge information technologies *About BIO-key International, Inc. (*www.bio-key.com [1]*)* BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with our biometric solutions enabling convenient and secure access to information and securing high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe [6], SideTouch [7], EcoID [8] and SidePass - FreePass (coming soon) offer market-leading quality, performance and price. Now anyone can BIO-key their world! *BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement* Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand into the Asian market, the impact on our business of the recent financial crisis in the global capital markets, and negative global economic trends, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made. *Investor & Media Contacts* David Collins, William Jones, Tanya Kamatu Catalyst Global 212-924-9800 bkyi@catalyst-ir.com Twitter: BIO-keyIR [9] 19/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. (END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)