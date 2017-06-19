Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-19 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 19.6.2017 at 2 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sparbanksstiftelsen i Ingå Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Fagerström, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170619101856_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 202 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 298 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 97 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 144 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 28 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 167 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 73 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 348 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 546 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 79 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 268 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 232 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 128 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 58 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 122 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 216 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 429 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 47 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 237 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 312 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 71 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 483 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 422 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 78 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 402 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 82 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 145 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 126 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 146 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 26 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 57 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 233 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 230 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 37 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 487 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 2,050 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Volume: 13 Unit price: 9.45000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.45000 Euro



