SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JUNE 2017 2:15 PM



SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS BASED ON SCANFIL PLC'S STOCK OPTIONS 2013(B)



Between 22 May and 7 June 2017, a total of 100,000 Scanfil Plc's (the "Company" or "Scanfil") new shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2013(B). The entire subscription price for subscriptions made with the stock options 2013(B) of EUR 141,000 will be entered in the Company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.



The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register today on 19 June 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. As a result of registering the new shares, the number of Scanfil shares is 63,770,439 in total. The new shares will be traded on the main list of the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 20 June 2017.



Additional information on stock options is available on the Company's website http://www.scanfil.com/investors.



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



Additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo Tel +358 8 4882 111



Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major Media www.scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is 3,500.